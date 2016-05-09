Kazakh Embassy in Baku marks Victory Day

ВAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in Baku led by Ambassador Beibit Issabayev participated today in a ceremonial event dedicated to the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the annual ceremony of laying wreaths to mass graves, Kazinform reports.

The diplomats of the CIS member states, representatives of the public, Parliament deputies and veterans attended the ceremony.

According to TREND, Vladimir Dorokhin, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, congratulated veterans on Victory Day on behalf of the CIS diplomats.

The ambassador stressed Azerbaijan's role in victory over fascism. "One and a half million people were cured and recovered in the hospitals, which were in the territory of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR)," the ambassador said. "It is possible to write and talk a lot about Azerbaijan's heroism and contribution. Thank God, people remember and talk about it,» said he.

Leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated today in a reception dedicated to the 71th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism.

The President laid a wreath to the Monument of double Hero of the Soviet Union, Lieutenant-General Hazi Aslanov. Aliyev met also with the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and community representatives and congratulated them on the Victory Day

