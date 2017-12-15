Kazakh Embassy in Belgium holds reception on the occasion of Independence Day

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium held a solemn reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by representatives of EU institutions, NATO, culture, media business and public circles of Belgium and Luxembourg, heads of diplomatic missions, deputies, as well as Kazakh diaspora in Belgium.

In his welcome speech, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium John Stoop extended his greetings to the people of Kazakhstan on the country's Independence Day, noting that today Kazakhstan is known for its peaceful policy, its contribution to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation.

In turn, former coordinator of the European External Action Service for Central Asia Pierre Borgoltz stressed that Kazakhstan is the key partner of the EU.

According to him, recent reforms in Kazakhstan help to form the new generation that is capable to face the challenges of the modern age.

The guests of the event were told about the political and socio-economic reforms implemented in Kazakhstan in the context of the 100 concrete steps plan and the Third modernization of Kazakhstan.