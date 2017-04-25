Kazakh Embassy in Belgrade holds a roundtable on President’s program documents

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM On April 24 Embassy of Kazakhstan organized in Belgrade a roundtable to discuss the Address of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Third Modernization: Global Competition", as well as the article of the Leader of the Nation "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

Deputies of the Serbian Parliament, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, as well as cultural, scientific and educational circles took part in the event.



The participants of the event were informed about the essence of the constitutional reform that took place in Kazakhstan and main measures of the state to improve the welfare of Kazakhstan's people. It was noted that the reforms proposed by the President of Kazakhstan would contribute to the country's entry into the international community, and to expand opportunities not only for local citizens but also for foreign businesspersons.



For their part, Doctor in Culturology Vanja Jovanovic expressed admiration for the policy of President of state aimed at reviving the national culture and history of Kazakhstan, strengthening the spirit of patriotism, popularizing the cult of education and pragmatism among the youth. He particularly stressed that project for translating the works of famous writers of Kazakhstan into UN languages would give foreign readers to know more about Kazakhstan's literature.

Prominent Serbian economist Ljubomir Mazar emphasized the effectiveness of the economic course chosen by the leadership of Kazakhstan, thanks to which country took a firm place in the system of world market relations.