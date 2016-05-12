Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek hosts reception dated to Defender of the Fatherland Day

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy accredited in Bishkek held a reception to celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

At the reception Military Attache of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Embassy colonel Yerzhan Yermekbayev warmly greeted the guests - mainly diplomatic corps posted in the Kyrgyz capital, military experts and Kazakh diaspora.

In his speech of welcome, the Kazakh Military Attache lauded President Nursultan Nazarbayev's wise policy as well as military reforms and building up the modernly-equipped and highly skilled Armed Forced of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Chomoev, in turn, praised dynamic and gradual development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, especially in the military sphere.

Additionally, guests of the reception reiterated their readiness to develop bilateral interaction in various spheres, including the military one, and commended aspiration of the fraternal nations to live in peace and accord.

