Kazakh Embassy in Hungary organizes roundtable on ‘Interfaith dialogue for peace and harmony’

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - On December 6, 2021, in Budapest, within the framework of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a Round table was held in the format of a videoconference on the topic «Interfaith dialogue for peace and harmony», organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary with the assistance of Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the beginning of the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Mr.Zhanibek Abdrashov and Chairman of the Board of Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Mr.Bulat Sarsenbayev made a welcoming speech.

During the round table, reports from Hungarian side were made by the State Secretary for the Aid to Persecuted Christians and the Hungarian Helps Program Mr. Tristan Azbej, Secretary General of the Ecumenical Council of Churches in Hungary Dr. Vilmos Fischl, President of Organization of Muslims in Hungary Mr. Zoltán Sulok and Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Mr. László Vasa.

The Kazakh side was represented and reports were made by Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Mr.Yershat Ongarov, Press Secretary of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Kazakhstan Mr. Peter Pytlovany and in the format of a video message Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Executive Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation, member of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) from the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Igor Rogov.

During the discussion the participants of the round table noted topical issues of interaction between religions, cultures and civilizations, came to a common opinion on the need to further promote interreligious dialogue in the name of peace and mutual understanding.

Recall that the round table was organized in support of the implementation of the initiatives of the leadership of Kazakhstan to promote the goals of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The upcoming VII meeting of the Congress on the topic «The role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period» will be held on September 14-15, 2022 in Nur-Sultan.