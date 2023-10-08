Kazakh Embassy in Israel issues advisory for its nationals

The Kazakh Embassy in Israel urges all the nationals of Kazakhstan, especially those staying in the country’s south, to follow instructions of the Home Front Command, to stay close to safety shelter and not to leave them until further notice following the escalation of the situation, it said in statement issued on October 7, Kazinform reports.

The telephone numbers of the Kazakh Embassy in Tel Aviv for urgent calls:

+972 (3) 741 78 05,

+972 55 273 38 13 (mobile, whatsapp),

+7 700 111 31 96 (whatsapp).

Early October 7 Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel declaring the start of the military operation. The Israeli authorities declared the state of emergency countrywide.

Earlier, the Air Astana air carrier cancelled the КС649 flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv following the military escalation in Israel.