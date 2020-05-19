EN
    16:20, 19 May 2020

    Kazakh Embassy in Jordan gives iftar boxes to Kazakh students

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Jordan presented iftar boxes to the Kazakh students studying there amid Ramadan month.

    More than 40 students received the boxes consisting of foodstuff.

    Since the imposing of the nationwide quarantine in Jordan mid-March, the Embassy has been rendering all-round assistance to nationals of Kazakhstan staying there. Protection of rights and interest of Kazakhstanis abroad is the top priority task of the Kazakh MFA. According to the regulations of the country’s Health Ministry it is forbidden to hold iftar and bring all Kazakhstanis together amid the social distancing regulations . That’s why the Embassy decided to deliver iftar boxes to doors.


