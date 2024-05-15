Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan takes part in international charity event

Bishkek is proud to host an annual charity fair, which is traditionally attended by foreign representatives of the diplomatic corps in the host country and expatriate communities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Bishkek, coincides with the International Children's Day. All proceeds from the sale of culinary and souvenir items and other goods will be donated to charity.

Visitors to the fair are presented with a diverse array of distinctive handicrafts, souvenirs, traditional foods, and beverages from the participating countries.

The Kazakh Embassy participated in the event together with other diplomatic missions. Its pavilion was decorated with colorful informative stands about the upcoming V World Nomad Games in Astana this year, which is themed "Uly Dala Dubiri" (Meeting in the Great Steppe). National souvenirs and dishes, drinks and sweets produced in Kazakhstan, as well as handicrafts, were offered for sale. In particular, Kazakhstani chocolate, baursaks (puffy bread), zhent (Kazakh dessert), irimshik (cottage cheese), and homemade pastries prepared by the wives of Kazakhstani diplomats were in high demand.

Among the inaugural visitors to the Kazakhstani pavilion were the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev and heads of a number of diplomatic missions. They were greeted by Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybaev.

The primary objective of the charity fair is to provide an opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the history, culture, achievements, and national cuisine of the participating countries.