    11:51, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Embassy in London opens Book of condolences following deadly attacks in Aktobe

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan declared 9 June 2016 as a Day of National Mourning due to the deadly terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on 5 June 2016.

    In this regard, a Book of condolences will be open at the Kazakh Embassy in London on Thursday, 9 June 2016 from 10.00 to 13.00 and 15.00 to 17.00. The address of the Embassy is 125 Pall Mall, SW1Y 5EA, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy.

