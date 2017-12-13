Kazakh Embassy in Qatar holds reception on the occasion of Independence Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a reception to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the country's Independence on Monday.

The event was attended by representatives of Qatari political and business circles, including the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Gais bin Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Ahmad Al-Hamadi, CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al-Baker, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulayti,men, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Qatar, representatives of cultural and scientific circles, as well as Kazakh community in Qatar.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar, Askar Shokybayev delivered highlighted the role of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev and his initiatives that laid the foundation of the country's statehood and its development in the early days of Independence, and noted the Kazakhstan's achievements in political, economic and cultural and humanitarian fields over the past 26 years.

Ambassador Shokybayev also spoke about the state and prospects of further Kazakh-Qatar bilateral cooperation.