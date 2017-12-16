Kazakh Embassy in Russia holds reception on the occasion of Independence Day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation held an official reception on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the country's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by the representatives of the Executive Office, the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, deputies of the country's State Duma and the Federation Council, heads of the foreign diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Moscow, scientists and cultural figures, as well as member of Kazakh diaspora.

In his speech, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, Imangali Tasmagambetov, noted that over the 26 years of its independence, under the leadership of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has accumulated vast experience in overcoming not only the hardest trials of the 90's but also in carrying out large-scale reforms that helped to preserve peace and harmony and create solid economic base.

He stressed that over the past 26 years, Kazakhstan's GDP grew 20 times, and $265 billion were attracted into the country's economy in direct foreign investment.

According to the Ambassador, today Kazakhstan is a respected member of the international community and global economy, that has established diplomatic relations with 182 states.

The country stood at the origins of a number of regional associations, such as CIS, CSTO, SCO, and EAEU.

In his speech, Imangali Tasmagambetov emphasized the solid foundation of the Kazakhstan-Russia friendship, which is based on the common historical destinies and complementarity of the two peoples.

In his turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Alexander Pankin noted the huge work that has been done in the 25 years to build a qualitatively new model of Kazakh-Russian relations that meets international legal and political realities and at the same time preserves the historically established traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, trust, spiritual and cultural affinity of the two peoples.

"Thanks to the political wisdom of our leaders, Kazakhstan and Russia have ensured stability in their multinational states," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Mr. Pankin stressed that Russia values the strategic partnership and alliance with Kazakhstan, adding that over the past 25 years under the leadership of such a wise and far-sighted leader as Nursultan Nazarbayev is, the bilateral and multilateral partnership between the two countries has grown even stronger.

According to Alexander Pankin, Kazakhstan responsibly fulfills its duties as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and Russia sees it as a reliable partner.