Kazakh Embassy in Russia to make donation to help Arys residents

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation will donate 3 million tenge to help those affect by the Arys tragedy in Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the official website of the embassy.

"Due to the horrific tragedy in Arys, the staff of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia will donate financial aid to those affected. The total sum of the donation will total 3 million tenge," the statement on the website reads.