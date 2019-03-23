EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 23 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Embassy in Turkey celebrated Nauryz in Ankara

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 22 the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey celebrated Nauryz in Ankara, the Embassy' Facebook account reads.

    Kazakh Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly, two advisors to President of Turkey, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Fırat Purtaş, ex- Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Hikmet Çetin, politicians and public figures, heads of diplomatic corps in Ankara, representatives of Kazakh Diaspora, Kazakh students studying there and mass media attended the festive events.



    Kazakh national customs and traditions demonstrated there stirred great interest among those gathered.

    Singer Amre, the Zhigitter band, representatives of the Kazakh National University of Arts, Otau bi dance ensemble performed their arts and skills there.

    Besides, the national yurt was unveiled there to showcase the Kazakh national dresses and cuisine.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nauryz Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!