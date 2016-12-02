Kazakh Embassy in UK hosts solemn reception to mark 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

LONDON. KAZINFORM The solemn reception held at the Intercontinental London Park Lane Hotel, was attended by senior executives of the British Government, MPs, heads of the British and international companies and academia, public figures, as well as the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in London.

Speaking at the reception, Kazakh Ambassador to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov noted that in 25 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged member of the international community, an attractive destination for billions of pounds of foreign investment and become one of the key players on the international stage.

The Ambassador has also said that under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has achieved unprecedented economic and political progress. The country has been chosen to represent the voice of so many countries at the United Nations Security Council, Astana is hosting the EXPO-2017, and the capital of Kazakhstan is launching the Astana International Financial Centre.

The members of the UK Parliament, the Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan Rt Hon Gisela Stuart MP and Lord Cormack also gave congratulatory speeches at the reception.

Speech by H.E. Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov

at the official reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of

Kazakhstan’s Independence

My Lords,

Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen!

It is a great honour for me to welcome you to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the land of the great steppe.

Words cannot adequately express my joy and pride at standing here tonight on this truly significant occasion. Twenty five years. Twenty five milestones. In this time, Kazakhstan has matured and become a fully-fledged member of the international community. A global player. A peacemaker. An attractive destination for billions of pounds of foreign investment and overseas visitors. A melting pot where more than 150 nationalities live together in peace and harmony.

Well-positioned between the trading powerhouses of Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy and decisiveness under the able leadership of President Nazarbayev have paved the way for incredible economic success and unprecedented GDP growth.

It is also thanks to a well-balanced foreign policy, pioneering the core values of peace and stability, that my country has been chosen to represent the voice of so many countries at the United Nations Security Council next year.

Blessed with the abundance of natural resources, Kazakhstan has never taken its breath-taking economic success for granted. We have always advocated the principles of sustainable development and green economy. Next year our capital will host EXPO-2017 and gather the world’s latest developments and technologies to address the issues of green economy and renewable energy.

Currently we are developing the Astana International Financial Center that will feature a legal framework based on the principles of English law.

I should say that Britain has always been an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Astana and London work together both in bilateral and multilateral formats to address many important issues.

A mutual commitment to maintain the high-level strategic dialogue was reiterated during the meeting of President Nazarbayev with Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 in Hangzhou, in September. Bilateral talks took place between foreign secretaries in October and the recent session of Kazakh-British IGC discussed trade and economic cooperation.

This year we have also expanded our parliamentary cooperation. Members of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan travelled to Astana last month to meet their counterparts at the Kazakh Parliament. This marks a new stage of Kazakh-British interparliamentary dialogue that I hope will grow stronger in years to come.



Source: kazembassy.org.uk