Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine evacuates Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine provides evacuation assistance to the citizens of Kazakhstan due to the latest events in Ukraine, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine can contact the Kazakh Embassy located in Kyiv, 26 Iliyenko St., or call +38 (067) 347 04 08 (WhatsApp, Viber), +38 (044) 483 15 96, +38 (044) 489 18 58 hotline.

Besides, they can contact the offices of the honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in the cities of Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa and Dnepr.

Notably, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry launched the +7 (7172) 72-06-06 helpline for the citizens of Kazakhstan.