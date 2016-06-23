EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 23 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Embassy opens its doors in Mexico (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico was held in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Attending the ceremony were Mexico's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto de Icaza and Secretary General of OPANAL, the international organization which promotes nuclear disarmament, Luis Filipe de Macedo Soares.

    In his opening remarks Kazakh Ambassador to Mexico Adrian Yelemessov talked about the most important achievements Kazakhstan had made over the past years and briefed those present on the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mexico.

    Carlos Alberto de Icaza congratulated Kazakhstan on the opening of the embassy on behalf of the Mexican government and noted its role in strengthening of the political dialogue with Astana.

    null null null  

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!