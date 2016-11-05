Kazakh Embassy takes part in 3rd Annual Embassy Chef Challenge Canada

ASTANA-OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan showcased Kazakhstan's rich cultural heritage, national cuisine samples, and helped raise funds for people in need during the Third Annual Embassy Chef Challenge Canada this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy.

On November 3, 2016 the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Canada participated in the Third Annual Embassy Chef Challenge Canada, which was held at the newly renovated Horticulture Building of the Lansdowne Park.



More than 400 guests enjoyed the opportunity to savor the delectable and diverse dishes presented by the world class chefs. Out of more than hundred foreign diplomatic missions of Ottawa, only 11 Embassies' Chefs, representing Kazakhstan, Belgium, France, Malaysia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other countries, were specially selected for their outstanding achievements and prior contributions to the event. The event with its noble goal of fundraising for the people living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohns and colitis) was a great success with a considerable amount of money raised.



For Kazakhstan's Embassy, besides its noble goal, the event was a great moment to familiarize the members of Canadian and world community with the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and its national cuisine on the eve of the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, which will be celebrated on December 16, 2016.



Food in Kazakhstan, a country which has been at the crossroads of the civilizations for millennia, is a fusion of Asian and Western cuisine. At this Embassy chef challenge the Embassy's chef Anastasiya Pristanskaya, a graduate of the leading Culinary College in Almaty, who worked 12 years as a chef for the President's Official Hospitality Division, presented a dish called "Trio of Autumn Colors of Astana". Chef Pristanskaya culinary masterpiece was awarded with a special prize and she was given a "Chef's Paradise" gift card.



Kazakh Diplomatic representation also presented different sorts of national souvenirs, which showcased the historic and cultural background of The Land of the Great Steppe.