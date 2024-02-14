Kazakh embassy to be unveiled in North Macedonia in the near future

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia Zhanibek Abdrashov paid a working visit to Skopje and attended at the Traditional Anual reception organized by the President of Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski for the diplomatic corps on February 9, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Stevo Pendarovski and shortly briefed him on the course of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan. As well, the Macedonian side was brought to attention with the main theses of the economic development at the enlarged meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan chaired by the head of state which was held on February 7.

Abdrashov informed the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia, which will begin its work in Skopje in the near future.

The parties noted the high level of friendly relations, which are developing in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, and highly appreciated the activity of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

In turn, Stevo Pendarovski welcomed the decision of Kazakhstan to open an embassy in Skopje, noting that this will contribute to further deepening of relations between the two countries.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held talks with the Director of the Department of bilateral cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Sania Zografska. During the meeting the sides discussed the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral relations, increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding the legal framework, as well as a number of issues that interact and coordinate efforts between the two countries.