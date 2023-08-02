EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 02 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Emergencies Ministry names new spokesperson

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Zhanna Daurenbekova as its new spokesperson, Kazinform cites the official website.

    Born in 1977 Zhanna Daurenbekova hails from Karaganda region. She happens to be a lieutenant-colonel of civil defense.

    Ms Daurenbekova graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Throughout her career she worked for the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region and emergencies committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    Prior to the recent appointment she headed the press service of the emergencies department of Karaganda region.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!