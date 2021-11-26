Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry officials take part in European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction
The Forum discussed the issues of implementing the priority areas of the Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework, methods for managing disaster risks taking into account the interests of disabled people, volunteer work in preventing emergencies, problems and development of research in the area of disaster risk reduction.
The EFDRR 2021/30 Road Map «Accelerating implementation of the Sendai Framework» is to be adopted following the event.
Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Marat Kuldikov held a meeting with Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction. The issues of preventing emergency situations in Kazakhstan, particularly development of an early warning system and digitalization of moraine-dammed lake monitoring, were under discussion.