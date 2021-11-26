EN
    Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry officials take part in European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction

    LISBON. KAZINFORM – On November 24-26, a Kazakhstani delegation made up of Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Marat Kuldikov, Emergency Situations Prevention Department Chief – National Coordinator of the Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework Rustambek Amirin took part in the European Forum for Disaster Risk Reeducation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    The Forum discussed the issues of implementing the priority areas of the Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework, methods for managing disaster risks taking into account the interests of disabled people, volunteer work in preventing emergencies, problems and development of research in the area of disaster risk reduction.

    The EFDRR 2021/30 Road Map «Accelerating implementation of the Sendai Framework» is to be adopted following the event.

    Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Marat Kuldikov held a meeting with Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction. The issues of preventing emergency situations in Kazakhstan, particularly development of an early warning system and digitalization of moraine-dammed lake monitoring, were under discussion.


