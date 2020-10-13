Kazakh Emergency Situations Vice Minister appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Kazakh Government Mereke Pshembayev was appointed the Emergency Situations Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1962 in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogorsk Road Engineering Institute, Market Institute of Kazakh State Management Academy, Russian Public Administration Academy under Russian President.

Previously, he held the post of the executive secretary of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.