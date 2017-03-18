Kazakh Energy Minister meets with Finland's captains of industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of work of the intergovernmental commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Finland, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev met with ‘captains of industry' of Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Participating in the meeting were large industrial companies and representatives of SMEs, including Outitec, Fortum, SET Group, Kauko International, etc.



Businessmen expressed intention to develop cooperation in the sphere of mining industry, energy, transport, hard domestic waste processing, development of renewable energy sources, investment and research cooperation.



Large financial institutes and technology agencies, namely Tesi, Tekes, Finpro, Finfund, Finvera, VTT, are ready to offer various opportunities for investment and financial cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Reps of JSC "National Export and Investment Agency "KAZNEX INVEST" and JSC "National Ore Mining Company "Tau-Ken Samruk" held talks with management of Finnish companies on the margins of the meeting. The sides noted prospects for implementation of joint projects in the sphere of IT, innovations, energy preservation, transport and agriculture.