Kazakh Energy Minister says gasoline prices stable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev gasoline prices across Kazakhstan are stable.

When talking about AI-92 and diesel fuel prices, the Minister noted that given the country meets 70% of its demand for AI-92, it still depends on the pricing at the Russian market for 30%. And with regard to diesel fuel, prices are stable, as the demand has dropped significantly.



According to him, there was a slight price increase in early December when AI-92 rose from 133 to 139 tenge and diesel fuel - from 127 to 130 tenge respectively. For the time being he hopes the prices will remain at the current level.



Kanat Bozumbayev also added that the Russian Federation is in the process of a tax reform in subsoil use and it is increasing the export duty. In that context the Kazakh Minister of Energy constantly keeps in touch with his Russian colleague Alexander Novak.