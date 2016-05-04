EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 04 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Energy Ministry names new Vice Minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gani Sadibekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

    The appointment was made based on the Government's decree as of May 3, 2016.
    Mr. Sadibekov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Kyrgyz State University.
    Prior to the appointment, he held the posts of deputy aim (head) of Zhambyl region and deputy akim (head) of Pavlodar region.
    At the ministry Mr. Sadibekov will supervise the issues of ecology given his extensive experience in the sphere of environmental protection.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Energy Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!