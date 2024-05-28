Kazakh energy ministry reveals candidate-countries for construction of nuclear power plant

Russia, China, France and South Korea have been prequalified for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the country’s energy minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It was noted that meetings are being held with the population and interested sides to decide on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Hearings took place in several regions, showing great interest among the population and support for the project. There are activists presenting their arguments for possible risks, but all those questions were exhaustively answered, said Satkaliyev during a briefing in the government.

The Kazakh energy minister went on to say that Russia, China, France and South Korea have been prequalified for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. It’s not even a full list of countries, he added.