Kazakh Energy Ministry to attract KZT 327 bln of investments in 2024

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev revealed plans to raise the investment attractiveness of the country’s energy sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.

To raise the country’s energy sector investment attractiveness and the reliability of the power supply in the forthcoming heating season the Ministry adjusted electric power cap tariffs for 25 energy-producing organizations with an average growth of 20%, the Minister said.

Electric power cap tariffs rose from 590,000 to 1 million 65 thousand tenge per 1 MW a month.

He said measures taken in 2024 will attract some 327 billion tenge that is 44% more as compared to the previous year.