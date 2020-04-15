EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:40, 15 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh entrepreneur donates 2 homecare oxygen concentrators worth KZT 1 mln to hospitals

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM An entrepreneur donated two homecare oxygen concentrators worth KZT 1 mln to Myrzakent and Atakent district hospitals in Turkestan region.

    «As the WHO data indicates the global coronavirus death is climbing due to respiratory distress,» the chief doctor at Myrzakent hospital Berik Nagashbekuly said.

    Medical devices consisting of oxygen concentrator, oxygen mask and nasal cannula are indispensable to treat kids with coronavirus infection.


