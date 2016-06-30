Kazakh entrepreneurs welcome Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs' Forum has extended its congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2017-2018.

"This decision is the appreciation by the global community of President Nazarbayev's initiatives in the sphere of security and nuclear-free world.



Participation in the UNSC's work will lift Kazakhstan to the highest level of discussion and decision-making process.



We are confident that Kazakhstan will continue to contribute greatly to the liquidation of the global challenges to humanity in the 21st century in the course of its membership," the forum said in a statement.