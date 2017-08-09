Kazakh envoy meets with Serbian President, other officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov held a meeting with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the country's First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dačić in Belgrade, Kazinform has learned from the Embassy.

The sides discussed the current state and the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, internal political and socioeconomic reforms, as well as the situation in Serbia and in the Balkans.

Mr. Rustemov told the Serbian side about the practical steps towards deepening the trade and economic ties between the two countries including the forthcoming bilateral visits this year. Kazakh envoy handed the President a gratitude letter on behalf of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev for his participation in the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 in Astana.

In turn, Aleksandar Vučić thanked the Kazakh side for the warm welcome during his time in Astana and said that he was impressed by the high level of EXPO organization. He stressed that Serbia wants to make use of the existing potential for cooperation in trade and economic sphere and called on more Kazakh investors to invest in Serbia.

The Ambassador also met with the President of the Government of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina Igor Mirović in Novi Sad. During this meeting, Nurbakh Rustemov told Igor Mirović about Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development, as well as the plans for further strengthening of trade and economic ties between the two countries. Igor Mirović was handed a copy of Nursultan Nazarbayev's article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consiousness" translated into Serbian. The head of the Autonomous Province has been informed about the forthcoming visit of the Almaty region delegation to Serbia that will be aimed at establishing coopertaion with the leading Serbian research and production institutions and compaies engaged in agriculture.



