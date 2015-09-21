Kazakh ethnic style accessories by designer Assel Adil (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the occasion of celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, young Kazakhstani designer Assel Adil has presented a new accessories line made in ethnic style.

The accessories which include a clutch, a pendant, a bag and a belt were made with the use of author prints in Kazakh national style. The ornaments were made from leather bought in Turkey and fabric was imported from China. According to Assel, she spent about half a year to produce such beautiful accessories. Their cost ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 tenge. The designer works currently under the brand "Adili". On July 2, 2015 this brand was selected to join the Industrialization Day with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Author: Dinara Balymbetova