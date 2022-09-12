Kazakh ethnic village opens in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An ethnic festival «Uly dala sazy» kicked off in the territory of Baiterek Monument in the Kazakh capital ahead of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event’s main goal is to promote the cultural and musical heritage of the Great Steppe among the citizens and guests as well as foreign tourists.

Sewing of Kazakh national clothes, manufacturing of ceramic and iron items are on display.

The event will also feature concert programs for the next five days. Its guests can enjoy folk music as well as songs and the kui.

Kazakhstan is to hold the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the Palace of Independence in its capital city, Nur-Sultan, on September 14-15, 2022.