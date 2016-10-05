Kazakh-EU Cooperation Council meets for 1st time after EPCA signing

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The 15th session of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council was held in Brussels on October 4, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels.

Erlan Idrissov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the Kazakhstani delegation. His Slovak colleague Miroslav Lajčák led the EU delegation.

This session of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council was special because the event was held for the first time since signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union opening brand new horizons of interaction between the sides.

"This meeting is important because it is the first session of the Cooperation Council after signing of the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The document embraces 29 areas of cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, including trade, commerce and investment cooperation," Minister Idrissov said at the session.

Participants of the event discussed pressing issues of trade and mutual investment, development of energy and transport and ensuring environmental protection.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on political cooperation, including inner reforms, human rights' protection, the rule of law and counteraction to new threats.

The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister especially stressed that the issues touched upon at the session are fully conform to topics Kazakhstan will focus on during its non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



