    15:43, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ex-ecology minister appointed as aide to President

    By presidential order, Zulfiya Suleimenova has been named the aide to the President – Special Representative of the Kazakh President on international environmental cooperation, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1990 in Aktobe, she is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, received a master’s degree in international relations, as well as a PhD degree from Japan’s National Institute of Political Studies.

    Suleimenova served as the ecology and natural resources minister of the country till September this year.

