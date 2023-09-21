Kazakh ex-ecology minister appointed as aide to President

By presidential order, Zulfiya Suleimenova has been named the aide to the President – Special Representative of the Kazakh President on international environmental cooperation, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Born in 1990 in Aktobe, she is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, received a master’s degree in international relations, as well as a PhD degree from Japan’s National Institute of Political Studies.

Suleimenova served as the ecology and natural resources minister of the country till September this year.