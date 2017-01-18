Kazakh expedition back from South Pole

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Magzhan Sagimbayev, the leader of the Scientific and Research Expedition "Pole of Independence" to the Antarctica, has told about the dangers and challenges his team faced during their mission.





"There were different moments, different issues. Once we burnt the tent accidentally. [...] There were dangers we got used to. When climbing up to Vinson Massif (the highest point of the Antarctic) the weather was bad. The wind speed was 25-30 km/h. I got two fingers frostbitten. Ilyas [Galimbekov - member of the expedition] had both of his feet frostbitten. But we are used to that", Magzhan told during the press conference in Astana.





The captain of arctic journeys noted that the members of the expedition would remember the moment of setting the flag of Kazakhstan on the Vinson Peak in honor of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan. Ilyas Galimbekov was lucky to mark his 21st birthday in the South Pole.

"Each member of our expedition went full force. In the hard moments we supported each other. Our professional skills which we have been accumulating for years were of use", Magzhan said.





Within 42 days the members of the Kazakh exhibition performed a speedy climbing to Winson peak, reached the South Pole on the ski and conducted a scientific research in the severe conditions of the Antarctica. The members of the expedition are scientists and athletes - captain Magzhan Sagimbayev, athletes Yurii Yushin, Ilyas Galimbekov, research associates Daulet Sharipov, Arman Baimukhamedov and Aliya Yernazarova, who was the only girl in the team.





The research part of the expedition consisted of the studies of ecology, biology and impact of the extreme Antarctic conditions on human physiology. Following the results of the research there will be held a round table and workshops.





The "Pole of Independence" was conducted under the auspices of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan with support of Kazakhstan's National Geographic Society.