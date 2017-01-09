Kazakh expert predicts early elections in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held early, Director of Kazakhstan's Institute of Strategic Studies under the RoK President Yerlan Karin told today.

"In 2017 the Central Asian countries will enter a new electoral cycle. There will be presidential elections in two countries - in Turkmenistan in February and in Kyrgyzstan in the second half of the year. Experts think the pre-term elections are quite possible in Kyrgyzstan", Yerlan Karin said speaking at the meeting in Kazmedia giving an overview of 10 most important events in Central Asia in 2017.

"What will make the elections in Turkmenistan different this year is that there will be candidates from three registered political parties. This is quite a novelty for the political life of Turkmenistan. The outcome of the elections in Turkmenistan can be foreseen to an extent, whereas the elections in Kyrgyzstan hold opacity. The acting President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev stated he would not run for presidency, nor is he going to appoint his successor . Therefore things are quite unpredictable about the elections in Kyrgyzstan. Among the candidates are both old and new figures. These events will impact on the countries of Central Asia in any case". Yerlan Karin told.