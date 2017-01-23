Kazakh expert: venue does not matter much,dialogue itself does

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "For Kazakhstan the venue does not matter as much as the fact of the dialogue process", said Sanat Kushkumbayev, Deputy Director of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the President.

"At lease we have had the dialogue started. There is a saying "a rupture is not preferable to a patchwork peace". The initiative put forward by President Putin and President Erdogan was welcomed by Nursultan Nazarbayev. In this case we act an honest broker, neutral party which has provided a platform. We have trust of different parties - Government of Syria, opposition groups, Turkey, Iran, Russia and the parties on the periphery. We are on good terms with all parties", Sanat Kushkumbayev told journalists.



The expert pointed out that Kazakhstan was interested in the peaceful dialogue. "The terrorism threat which has increased and which boosts the problem around Syria has escaped the national and regional limits. This threat is aggravating and poisoning the security in the whole world. This meeting is Kazakhstan's contribution to peace-making. I would like to point out that for Kazakhstan the venue does not matter as much as the fact of the dialogue process. In Astana or Geneva it does not matter. The most important is the dialogue process", he said.