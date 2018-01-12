Kazakh Eyubov, American Chalmers weigh-in ahead of Friday fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani welterweight boxer Bakhtiyar Eyubov (31-0, 11 KOs) weighed-in ahead of his fight against American Maurice Chalmers (14-13-1, 8 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Both boxers stepped on the scales making the middleweight limit for 12 January fight. Eyubov stepped on the scale weighing 143 pound (64.86 kg). Maurice registered at 141 pound (63.96 kg) when he climbed onto the scales.



Eyubov and Chalmers will clash in the undercard of Tori Nelson vs. Claressa Shields title fight. Shields will defend her 168-pound titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Nelson.