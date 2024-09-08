Kazakh family traditions: unity of generational heritage and celebration of the Family Day

On September 8 Kazakhstan celebrates Family Day, a holiday dedicated to strong family ties and the continuity of traditions. In honor of this special day, Kazinform correspondent invites the readers to explore centuries-old customs that reflect the cultural heritage and values ​​of the Kazakh people. From wedding ceremonies to rituals associated with the birth of a child, Kazakh family traditions are still preserved and passed down from generation to generation, embodying symbols of unity, love and respect.

A wedding among Kazakhs is not just a union of two people, it is the unification of two clans. Previously, marriages were often concluded by agreement between the parents. If there was no agreement, the groom's family would arrange a kyz koru ceremony (viewing for the bride). This was an opportunity for young people to see each other, and for their relatives to discuss a possible union.

In case of both parties agreeing to the union, kuda tusu (the matchmaking ceremony) was organized. The groom's relatives went to the bride's father with gifts to officially ask for her hand. It is important to note that the matchmaking concerned not only the young people, but also their families. The matchmaking ended with a ceremony of exchanging gifts, which sealed the future family relations between the two families.

Photo credit: comode.kz

One of the key traditions was kalyn mal, a custom which included the payment by the groom of the cost of the bride to her family in the form of cattle, furs or jewelry. In return, the bride brought kyz zhasauy (her dowry) to the new house, which consisted of dishes, clothes, jewelry and household items.

When the bride arrived at the groom's house, she was met by her husband's relatives to perform a betashar ritual symbolizing the opening of a new stage in her life. The bride's face was covered with a veil, and only after a special ritual performed by the elder women of the family, the veil was removed, and the bride greeted her new relatives.

Photo credit: otyrar.kz

Family rituals of the Kazakhs are not limited to the wedding. Great importance was attached to the birth of children. Traditions associated with the birth of a new family member not only united relatives, but also provided the child with protection and blessing for a long life.

Shildehana is the most important ritual that is celebrated in honor of the birth of a child. This holiday began immediately after the baby was born and lasted 40 days. Relatives and friends of the family gathered to congratulate the parents and wish the child health and longevity. During this period, the baby was protected from strangers, allowing only close relatives into the house. This time was considered important for the child to gain strength and adapt to life.

Photo credit: kazakhtradition.wordpress.com

Three days after the birth of the child, he was first placed in a special cradle - besik. This ritual was performed by the grandmother, who fumigated the crib with the smoke of medicinal herbs to protect the baby from evil spirits.

After the newborn successfully lived the first 40 days, the kyrkynan shygaru ritual was performed. This ritual includes a symbolic bathing of the child in warm water with the addition of 41 spoons of water and silver coins. Water and coins symbolized wealth, health and long life. After bathing, the child's nails and hair were trimmed, and the cut hair was kept as a talisman near the baby's cradle.

Tusaukeser is a ritual that is performed when a child takes his first steps. Child’s legs were symbolically tied with a rope, which was then cut by a respected person. This action symbolized the baby's quick and confident entry into independent life. Guests were given sweets and gifts, and the holiday was accompanied by blessings.

Photo: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Kazinform

With the development of modern society, many Kazakh family rituals have undergone changes. Traditional arranged marriages have become rare, and today young people choose their own partners. Gender Roles have also changed: Kazakh women have begun to play a more active role in the social and economic life of the country, and men take on more responsibilities around the house.

Despite these changes, many family traditions remain relevant and carefully preserved. For example, the shashu ritual, which involves throwing candies and coins at weddings and other celebrations, is still practiced and is considered a symbol of prosperity. Rituals described above continue to be held across the country to different extents, remaining an important part of Kazakh culture.