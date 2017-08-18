Kazakh fans support Astana FC during match vs Celtic

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On 16th August, Celtic Park hosted the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round Celtic vs Astana. The match ended with a 5-0 win for the Scottish football champions. The second leg will take place on 22nd August in the capital of Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena Stadium, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

About 60 fans, including Kazakh students and fans from Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Leicester, Sheffield, Reading, and even Kazakhstan, attended the match at Celtic Park to support the Kazakh champions. Attendance was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and tickets were provided by the Astana FC.



Kazakh fans vigorously supported Astana during the match. The Kazakhstan state flag, as well as a ‘Come on, Kazakhstan' banner, were displayed in the Kazakh fans sector. Overall, there was a friendly atmosphere at the stadium. Home fans heartily communicated with away supporters and shook hands, as well as took joint pictures.