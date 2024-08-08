Kazakh farmers participate in UK sheep farming exhibition

Kazakh farmers participated in an international sheep farming exhibition held in the United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Our compatriots not only got acquainted with advanced technologies but also had the opportunity to enhance their knowledge.

The exhibition, held biennially, took place in the English town of Malvern. It attracted businessmen and commercial companies from around the world. Kazakh sheep farmers also familiarized themselves with the latest industry trends and gained experience.

Omirserik Abiyev, an entrepreneur from the North Kazakhstan region, has been involved in sheep farming for about ten years. His private enterprise has over seven thousand sheep.

"There are few pastures in the UK, and farmers focus on quality. Innovative technologies are particularly developed, and we have much to learn," says the entrepreneur. "If we develop this technology in Kazakhstan, we can significantly increase the sheep population. Our land is vast and very fertile. Currently, Kazakhstan has only 24 million sheep. This number can be increased tenfold," he adds.

To increase the population, it is necessary to improve the genetics of the sheep. Ensuring food security and improving meat quality are important, say domestic scientists engaged in breeding, selection, and research work.

"The UK has excellent breeds in terms of genetics. We are bringing them to Kazakhstan. First, to improve the quality of our meat. The English love their sheep. They raise them like their children. They have a different mindset. We should learn from this," says Zhanat Kasenov, a scientist at the K. Medeybekov Institute of Sheep Farming.

British shepherds have been involved in sheep farming since the time of the Roman Empire. The country has about 30 million sheep and lambs. The industry contributes approximately 290 million pounds sterling to the economy annually. Around 150,000 people work on farms and in related sectors.

"We have been collaborating with Kazakhstan for some time. I know you have a strong interest in sheep genetics. We are ready to help in every way possible. We want not only to sell breeding sheep semen but also to provide additional information," says Phil Stocker, head of the National Sheep Association of the UK.

Kazakhstan is also rich in breeding sheep. More than three million breeds, such as Edilbay, meat merino, and Kazakh coarse-haired sheep, are raised in the country. The government has provided five different subsidy mechanisms for breed improvement. A roadmap has been adopted until 2026 to increase the number of farms and open export markets. Foreign experience will also greatly contribute to achieving the goal.

"The participation of Kazakh farmers in the specialized sheep farming exhibition is very important. We plan to hold several negotiations with British businessmen and establish business connections. We hope this trip will lead to new projects in the future," said Yerlan Zeineshev, head of the department at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK.

The embassy intends to hold another event in September to bring together even more entrepreneurs from both countries to strengthen cooperation. A sheep farming training seminar will be held, and specialists who could not come to the UK will be able to join online.