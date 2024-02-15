Kazakh farmers to pay more for water overuse

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, proposes to raise tariffs for agricultural producers for overuse of irrigation water by 20% or 50%. He said it today at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, a corresponding draft order was submitted to the Ministry of National Economy for approval. The draft order aims at increase of tariffs for agricultural producers for overuse of irrigation water by 20% or 50%.

The earned income will be spent on the modernization and reconstruction of channels, he noted.

The draft order has been submitted to the accredited organizations for an expertise.

The Ministry also initiated a four-level structure of the tariff for drinking water users. Depending on the volume of consumption, water tariffs for Kazakhstanis will increase by 20%, 50% and 100%.