EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 21 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh fashion designer to present collection at Vancouver Fashion Week

    None
    None
    ASTANA-VANCOUVER. KAZINFORM - Kazakh fashion designer Aya Bapani to present her collection at Vancouver Fashion Week on March 20-26, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

    Designer Aya Bapani was born in a family of famous artists of Kazakhstan, and grew surrounded by creative people who cultivated the love of arts in her. From childhood Aya knew that she would be a designer and would contribute to the development of fashion.

    Tags:
    Fashion Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!