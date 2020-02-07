EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:04, 07 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh female boxer wins ‘bronze’ in Hungary

    None
    None
    DEBRECEN. KAZINFORM - 64th Bocskai Memorial Tournament is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Marina Volnova representing Kazakhstan in a weight category of up to 69 kg became a bronze medalist of the tournament. In the latest fight she was defeated by a Hungarian boxer.

    It should be noted that Rimma Volosenko of Kazakhstan won semifinals in a weight category of up to 64 kg. In the finals she will face Yekaterina Dynnik of Russia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!