Kazakh female boxers getting ready for tournament in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national female boxing team is gearing up for the first international tournament of 2018 in Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

The national team is set to jet off to Serbia on January 8. Kazakhstan will be represented by 12 athletes, including world champions Nazym Kyzaibai, Dina Zholaman, Lyazzat Kungeibayeva, and bronze medalist of the Rio Olympics Dariga Shakimova. Sadly, world champion in Women's 69kg category Valentina Khalzova will miss the tournament in Serbia due to an injury.



20 national teams are expected to participate in the upcoming sporting event.



Senior coach of the national female team Vadim Prisyazhnyuk says the goal number one for the tournament is to hone athletes' skills.



This year, the team will mainly focus on the Summer Asian Games in Indonesia in August and the World Championship in India in November.