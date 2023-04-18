Kazakh female chess team down 13.5-18.5 as it continues to take on Team World

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 4th round of the Kazakh female chess team vs the Team World saw the latter lead 13.5-18.5, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

On day one of the Kazakh female chess team vs the Team World match, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva stunned China’s Hou Yifan, a four-time Women's World Chess Champion, who previously drew with Zhansaya Abdumalik and Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan.

Zhansaya remains the only member of her team with no loss, scoring four draws. Another Kazakhstani Bibisara grabbed one win, drew twice, and faces a loss from Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia. Dinara of Kazakhstan has two wins, two draws, and one loss.

Four more rounds of the Kazakh female chess team vs the Team World meeting are to take place today.

Notably, the Kazakh female chess team, which includes Bibisara Assaubayeva, Zhansaya Abdumalik, Dinara Sadvakassova, Meruert Kamalidenova, Liya Kurmangaliyeva, Kseniya Balabayeva, Alua Nurmanova, and Zarina Nurgaliyeva, is taking on the Team World in Astana.