TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:38, 29 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh female players hit top 10 at World Rapid Chess Championship

    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik and Dinara Saduakassova proved to be among the top 10 best female chess players at the World Rapid Chess Championship that took place in St. Petersburg, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Zhansaya Abdumalik scored 8.5 of 12 points possible, and, as a result, came in 6th place. As for Dinara Saduakassova, gaining 8 points, she secured the 10th place.

    In addition, St. Petersburg, Russia, hosts the 2018 World Blitz Championship on 29th and 30th December.

    Photo courtesy of wrbc2018.com

     

    Sport
