Kazakh female players win gold at Asian Youth Chess Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Female chess players Assel Serikbay and Meruert Kamalidenova have successfully competed at Asian Youth Championship in Tashkent, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The competition comprised classical, rapid and blitz chess. Kazakh players Assel Serikbay from Kyzylorda and Meruert Kamalidenova from Astana won the golden medals of the Asian Youth Championship in classical chess (in age categories up to 12 and up to 16 years old respectively).



Nazerke Nurgali (up to 14 years old) took the bronze medal with her. It is worthwhile adding that Assel Serikbay won golden medals in rapid and blitz chess as well. That is to say the Kazakh chess player has become the strongest in Asia claiming all 3 golden medals.



Meanwhile, Meruert Kamalidenova won an additional bronze medal in blitz. The chess player scored the norm of Woman FIDE Master (WFM) in the championship. Assel and Meruert are awaiting world championships in Brazil and Uruguay in the second half of the year.

In addition, these days Kazakh players are also successful at other international competitions. For instance, 2 rounds ahead of the final of Budapest Spring Festival Primbetov Kazbek is still the first, and at the World Amateur Chess Championship in Spoleto (Italy) Kristina Kim and Bibek Zhunussov took the bronze medals.