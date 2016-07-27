Kazakh female volleyball team qualified for play-off at Asian Championships in Thailand (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Group stage matches of the 18th Asian Women's U19 Volleyball Championship ended in Thailand. Kazakhstani team defeated their opponents from New Zealand and advanced to the quarter final of the tournament.

The match vs. New Zealand finished with the following scores - 25:17, 25:17, 25:16, Sports.kz says.

Thus, Yelena Pavlova’s team had two victories at the group stage and was placed the second in B “My girls concentrated well today. Half of the team have never played at international level and this is the first time they are playing here. They are growing day by day. I hope that my team will gain more victories in the next round,” Yelena Pavlova said, according to asianvolleyball.net.

At the play-off stage, the Kazakhs will play against South Korea and Chinese Taipei.