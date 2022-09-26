Kazakh female wrestlers to compete at IV World Nomad Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 80 delegates including 49 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the IV World Nomad Games in the Turkish city of Iznik, according to the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Kazinform reports.

Among the athletes are three women who will compete in Qazaq Kuresi.

«Our team will compete in four sports at the Games this year. The fifth competition is Kyrgyz game Kok Bori. The best riders and archers will represent the country at the event. That is why we place great hopes on them. We expect to take 1st or 2nd place at the Games,» Bakdaulet Sabitov, Director of the National and Equestrian Sports Center said at a briefing.

The IV World Nomad Games will be held from September 29 to October 4. It is a large-scale international project initiated by the Government of Kyrgyzstan in 2012 for the purpose of revival and preservation of the nomadic civilization culture. The World Nomad Games are aimed at development of ethnic sports and ethno-cultural movements across the world as a heritage of human civilization.