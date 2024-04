Aigerim Sarybai of Kazakhstan booked an Olympic slot at the Asia Oceania Zonal Qualifiers held on April 27-28 in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Aigerim beat Chu Wing-kiu in the women’s sabre finals 15-13.

As earlier reported, the men’s epee fencing team of Kazakhstan also secured the Paris Olympic berth.